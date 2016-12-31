37392
$1M winner in Kamloops

The wait continues for someone to claim the big Lotto Max prize.

No winning tickets were sold for Friday night's $60 million jackpot.

There were also 30 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs — and five of them were won. One of those winning tickets was purchased in the Kamloops area, according to the BC Lotteries website.

Four were claimed by individual tickets and the fifth will be shared by three ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 6 will remain at approximately $60 million but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will increase to 40.

