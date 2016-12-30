Man dies after fight

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is investigating following the death of a 42-year-old man who was found unconscious and alone in the 400 block of Tranquille Road early Friday morning.

Police were called to the North Shore around 2:49 a.m. after a complaint of a fight in the area.

“Initial reports indicated that a fight in progress left a lone male unconscious on the ground,” said Sgt. Karen Delorey, RCMP spokesperson.

Emergency personnel attended the scene.

“Unfortunately, the male had succumbed to his injuries while on scene,” Delorey said.

The Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

“The Kamloops RCMP is aware that there were several witnesses to this event and those persons are strongly encouraged to come forward as soon as possible,” Delorey said.