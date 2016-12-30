37392
34523

Kamloops  

Man dies after fight

- | Story: 184740

The Kamloops RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is investigating following the death of a 42-year-old man who was found unconscious and alone in the 400 block of Tranquille Road early Friday morning.

Police were called to the North Shore around 2:49 a.m. after a complaint of a fight in the area.

“Initial reports indicated that a fight in progress left a lone male unconscious on the ground,” said Sgt. Karen Delorey, RCMP spokesperson.

Emergency personnel attended the scene.

“Unfortunately, the male had succumbed to his injuries while on scene,” Delorey said.

The Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

“The Kamloops RCMP is aware that there were several witnesses to this event and those persons are strongly encouraged to come forward as soon as possible,” Delorey said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News

37842


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38018


36599
Real Estate
2501345
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,900
more details


36531


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Gandalf (in Foster)
Gandalf (in Foster) Kamloops SPCA >


36106


This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating

This paper plane machine gun is more amusing than intimidating

Must Watch
Dieter Michael Krone’s personal machine gun spews precisely-folded A5 paper, not bullets. Of course, a piece of great...
thetango-dailydose-1229201644
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016
Daily Dose
Chuck Norris would crush this gallery if given the opportunity.
thetango-dailydose-1229201659
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
There’s no work stoppage for this gallery!
pink_is_a_new_mom.jpg
Pink is a new mom
Music
Pink had a Christmas bonus after giving birth to her second child...
thetango-kendall-1229201621
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner
Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34581
34523