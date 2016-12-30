Deadly street fight

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP are continuing their investigation into the death of an adult male they are now calling a homicide.

The victim died following a street fight early Friday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police received a complaint about a fight near the 400 block of Tranquille Road.

A man was found unconscious on the ground.

The 42 year old was treated by paramedics, but died of his injuries at the scene.

An investigation into the death is now being led by the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit, Cpl. Jody Neuls said in a press release.

The fight appears to have stemmed from an argument between two men who met that night at a Kamloops pub.

"RCMP investigators do not believe there is an outstanding safety concern for the general public. Investigators are in the process of determining exactly what happened," said Neuls.

ORIGINAL: 7:50 a.m.

The Kamloops RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is investigating following the death of a 42-year-old man who was found unconscious and alone in the 400 block of Tranquille Road early Friday morning.

Police were called to the North Shore at 2:49 a.m. after a complaint of a fight in the area.

“Initial reports indicated that a fight in progress left a lone male unconscious on the ground,” said Sgt. Karen Delorey, RCMP spokesperson.

Emergency personnel attended the scene.

“Unfortunately, the male had succumbed to his injuries while on scene,” Delorey said.

The Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

“The Kamloops RCMP is aware that there were several witnesses to this event and those persons are strongly encouraged to come forward as soon as possible,” Delorey said.