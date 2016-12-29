37392
35299

Kamloops  

Lake smells winds of change

- | Story: 184653

Health Minister Terry Lake will be sitting on the sidelines, but he expects the winds of political change will be one of the strongest challenges facing B.C. Premier Christy Clark's Liberal government in May's election.

After serving two terms as the member of the legislature for Kamloops-North Thompson, Lake isn't running for re-election, giving him a different view of the coming campaign.

The Liberals have been in power since 2001 and the party is seeking its fifth consecutive mandate. Clark is seeking her second term as premier.

"That time-for-a-change message is a very powerful one," Lake said in a recent telephone interview. "But you've got to ask yourself what does that change mean?"

The former Kamloops mayor used his hometown junior hockey team's success of consecutive championship seasons in the 1990s to illustrate the potential pitfalls of change.

"I always think back to the Kamloops Blazers who won three Memorial Cups in four years," Lake said. "The management decided it was time to go in a different direction, so they changed the general manager and they haven't won a Memorial Cup since."

B.C.'s economy is forecast to lead the country in 2017. The province has the lowest jobless rate in the country, but the Liberals shouldn't go into the election believing voters will respond favourably because things are going well, he said.

"You can never, ever take the public for granted," said Lake. "We've seen that so many times. We saw it in our own election in 2013. We saw it in the federal election. We saw it in the Alberta election and we just saw it in the U.S. election."

On the economy, Lake views the Opposition New Democrats led by John Horgan as a party that's locked in a struggle over finding the right balance on some of the big economic-development issues facing the province, such as pipelines and liquefied natural gas projects.

"That's the challenge for John as a leader of a party where you've got competing mandates," Lake said. "You've got those who want to have a lot of economic activity and well-paying union jobs, and then you've got another part of your party that wants to stand in the way of any development."

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38018


36599
Real Estate
2637722
3310 Mathews Road
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,790,000
more details
34320


37665


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Zipper
Zipper Kamloops SPCA >


37409


thetango-dailydose-1220201600

Daily Dose – December 29, 2016

Daily Dose
Rock out with today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1220201604
Daily Dose – December 29, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax while viewing!
pamela_anderson_named_petas_person_of_the_year.jpg
Pamela Anderson named PETA’s Person of the Year
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has been named the 2016 Person of the Year by...
thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016
Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada