Hwy reopens after crash

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP advise all lanes on Highway 1 near Deer Drive and Cherry Creek have reopened to traffic.

Police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision with serious injuries on Highway 1 near Deer Drive in Kamloops Monday afternoon.

“At this time, emergency services are still on scene tending to the injured occupants of the vehicles and the investigation into the cause of the crash is underway,” said Sgt. Karen Delorey, RCMP spokesperson.

The north and southbound lanes of the highway were closed, although Delorey expected traffic to open to a single, alternating lane shortly after her report.

“As there is added congestion in this area, police are asking for public assistance and patience while the investigation is completed,” Delorey said.

The RCMP are asking motorists to slow down for the road conditions. Currently several areas in Kamloops are experiencing icy roads.