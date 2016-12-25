city
Sunday, Dec 25
A Christmas millionaire

Someone who purchased a ticket in the Kamloops, or North Thompson area woke up Christmas morning a millionaire.

The winning ticket was one of five guaranteed $1 million prizes as part of Saturday's Lotto 6/49 draw.

The exact-match winning number is 02572463-01.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation website, two of the five winning tickets were sold in B.C. The other was sold in Burnaby.

One person in Prince George is $500,000 richer after matching all four Extra numbers Saturday.

The grand prize was not won, meaning an estimated $11 million will be available Dec. 28.

