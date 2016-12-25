IH issues Hep A warning

Photo: Google Street View

An employee at the Dairy Queen in Clearwater has been diagnosed with a clinical case of Hepatitis A.

Interior Health issued a public health alert for the community on its website.

The health authority says there is a low, but definite risk to anyone who ate food at this restaurant, at 318 Eden Road, during the period this food handler was infectious.

If you ate at the restaurant while the employee was working, there is a risk of infection. These dates include:

Thursday, Dec. 8 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH says the virus is found in the bowel movements (stool) of infected people. It can be spread through close personal contact or through contaminated food that has been handled by an infected person.

The virus can get under nails and, despite thorough hand washing, can still contaminate food.

Symptoms usually develop 15 to 50 days after exposure and include nausea, abdominal cramps, fever, dark urine, and/or yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice).

Illness can be more severe in adults over 50 years of age or those with chronic liver disease. Illness can last for several weeks and people generally recover completely.

If you have symptoms, stay home from school and/or work. Frequent hand washing, especially after using the toilet and before handling food, remains the most effective way to avoid the spread of Hepatitis A infections.

Interior Health will provide vaccination clinics at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec, 26 and 27.