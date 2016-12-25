city
Sunday, Dec 25
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392
38055

Kamloops  

IH issues Hep A warning

- | Story: 184469

An employee at the Dairy Queen in Clearwater has been diagnosed with a clinical case of Hepatitis A.

Interior Health issued a public health alert for the community on its website.

The health authority says there is a low, but definite risk to anyone who ate food at this restaurant, at 318 Eden Road, during the period this food handler was infectious.

If you ate at the restaurant while the employee was working, there is a risk of infection. These dates include:

  • Thursday, Dec. 8  4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 9  4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10  11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11  4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 15  11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 16  4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 17  11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 18  11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH says the virus is found in the bowel movements (stool) of infected people. It can be spread through close personal contact or through contaminated food that has been handled by an infected person.

The virus can get under nails and, despite thorough hand washing, can still contaminate food.

Symptoms usually develop 15 to 50 days after exposure and include nausea, abdominal cramps, fever, dark urine, and/or yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice).

Illness can be more severe in adults over 50 years of age or those with chronic liver disease. Illness can last for several weeks and people generally recover completely.

If you have symptoms, stay home from school and/or work. Frequent hand washing, especially after using the toilet and before handling food, remains the most effective way to avoid the spread of Hepatitis A infections.

Interior Health will provide vaccination clinics at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec, 26 and 27.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38018


36599
Real Estate
2915479
Top choice; super convenient privat
$359,800
more details
37842


35547


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Olive
Olive Kamloops SPCA >


36108


Ryanair’s honest Christmas commercial

Ryanair’s honest Christmas commercial

Must Watch
Shuddering at the thoughts of spending another Christmas break at home?
mischa_barton_was_glad_to_be_kicked_off_u.s._dancing_show.jpg
Mischa Barton was ‘glad to be kicked off’ U.S. dancing show
Showbiz
Mischa Barton was "so glad" to be eliminated from...
Guy Uses Microsoft Paint to draw realistic Santa
Guy Uses Microsoft Paint to draw realistic Santa
Must Watch
Remember, talent, not tools, makes you a good artist.
gwen_stefani_and_blake_shelton_get_cooking_for_christmas.jpg
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get cooking for Christmas
Music
Gwen Stefani is teaching Blake Shelton all about her family's...
Horoscope
Christmas horoscope
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Dec. 25-31 Many are feeling optimistic...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33516
34523