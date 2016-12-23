Crash sends 4 to hospital

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATED: 10:11 p.m.

The RCMP says Highway 5 has now reopened and both damaged vehicles have been removed from the scene.

"Visibility in the area has improved but remains poor," said Sgt. Robert Daly. "Continued caution is encouraged."

ORIGINAL: 10:02 p.m.

A serious head-on collision north of Kamloops has closed Highway 5, just north of Palmer Forsyth Road.

Police say the winter weather was a factor in the two-vehicle crash between a blue SUV and a Volkswagen.

Emergency crews removed the man who was driving the Volkswagen using the Jaws of Life.

All four people who were involved in the crash were taken to the Royal Inland Hospital with serious injuries, but police say their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene, working in very snowy conditions. Police have asked all drivers in the area to slow down and be patient.