Sunday, Dec 25
Kamloops  

Missing man located

Story: 184420

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m., Dec. 24

Kamloops RCMP has confirmed that Victor Lindley has been located.

No details are available as to where or how he was located, nor his condition.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 23

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man.

Victor Lindley, 58, was last seen on Dec. 19 and is believed to be in the Kamloops area.

Police say they are concerned for Lindley's wellbeing.

He is described as a five-foot-nine Caucasian man with a slim build, “salt and pepper” hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lindley's whereabouts have been asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

