All-wheel misconception

I'm sure many of you are familiar with the benefits of all-wheel-drive vehicles.

In the winter, we take pride in the fact that we either have all-wheel drive or four-wheel-drive options, unless of course we have a two-wheel-drive vehicle. 

But without a good set of tires, you might as well leave the all-wheel drive at home. There is a misconception that all-wheel-drive system will keep you safe on the road and stop you from sliding around corners… not true.

The good folks over at Big O Tire in Westbank, who play a huge role in the rally success I have been able to accomplish, will tell you that.

In fact, worn winter tires are proven to be better than brand new all weather or all season tires.

Given that winter seems to be lasting a little longer and going a little deeper than usual, you might want to give Big O a call and see if they have any inventory left.

Talking of all-wheel driving, this year is going to be an extremely busy one for me behind the wheel of a car — including, I hope, a flying car.

I start off with an expedition to the Arctic for a major truck manufacturer. The team will be one of the last to travel on the ice roads to Tuk prior to them being closed down in favour of a newly built road.

I am looking forward to the adventure and just a little bit anxious about camping on Arctic ice in potentially -50 with hungry polar bears.

Then, I am competing in the Western Canada Rally Championship again, which gives me a busy year with the support of businesses like Valley Mitsubishi, Big O Tire and Stroma Signs (More announcements to follow). 

As luck would have it, I was also asked to be a driver on a Baja team, so this year I get to experience the thrill of the Baja 1000 with a great group of drivers.

That has been dream for several years ago and I am excited to be a part of a team challenging the event.

All in all, it looks like a busy and productive year, although fitting business into the schedule is going to be a decent challenge.

Remember to check out your tires for winter; we still have a few bad months ahead.

I will be talking about a website next week where you can follow my antics and those of my business partner, Andre Voskuil.

About the Author

Mark has been an entrepreneur for over forty years. His experience spans many commercial sectors and aspects of business. He was one of the youngest people to be appointed as a Fellow of the prestigious Institute of Sales and Marketing Management before he left the UK in 1988.

His column focuses on ways we can improve on success in our lives. Whether it is business, relationships, or health, Mark has a well-rounded perspective on how to stay focused for growth and development.

His influences come from the various travels he undertakes as an adventurer, philanthropist and keynote speaker. More information can be found on Mark at his website www.markjenningsbates.com

He is a Venture Partner with www.DutchOracle.com a global Alternative Investment company.

Mark Jennings-Bates:
[email protected]
 

Photo credit: www.SteveAustin.ca 



