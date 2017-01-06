Focus is a problem

Photo: Getty Images

I remember going to the pharmacy years ago and suggesting that my aging father needed reading specs and tooth whitener.

I am sure the lady saw right through me. Clearly my focus was becoming a problem and really quite quickly. I felt uncomfortable at a little over 40 years old even asking for reading specs.



But the focus I want to talk about quickly today is the attention we give important projects.

A dictionary definition of focus might be, “The centre of interest or activity."



So at the beginning of 2017, what is your focus? More importantly, how many areas will you focus on.



A common question I am asked is, “How can you focus on so many projects at the same time?”

The answer may be that I am used to it, but that doesn't really help anyone much. The more important answer is that anyone can learn to focus on multiple projects.



One of the challenges can be the fact that a female mind and a male mind organize items a little differently.

For example, a woman’s mind is often like a large, open room. All her projects are in there and so when one is not working properly, the whole room can look like a mess.



Conversely, a man’s mind is compartmentalized. We have the ability to close the door on a messy room and focus on something much more interesting.

While our lady friends might be freaking out about the mess, we simply smile and look at the closed door, reluctant to open it perhaps because we know what is in there.

That probably already tells you a lot about your male friends personality.



In the same manner, learning how our minds work can allow us to focus on a project 100 per cent of the time we allot to it.

We may have to get used to a little mess in the corner of the large room, but we can learn to deal with multiple opportunities concurrently.



It debunks the myth that “I can only focus on one thing." Guess what, so can I.

But I choose to run multiple projects at the same time and ensure that I allocate 100 per cent of my energy to that project at the appropriate time.



In reality, we all do this. Mums do it with children, students do it as they go through schools.

It is simply a matter of disciplining ourselves to close off distractions and really learn to focus on the problem/task/opportunity/project at hand.