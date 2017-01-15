37392
Horoscope: Jan. 15-21

Overview for all signs:

Some start the week off by pulling strings or trying to shake the status quo. Don’t jump without a net.

Many are chomping at the bit waiting for change. If your actions will affect others, discuss the details before proceeding as relationships could be strained or broken.

Sudden travels or changes of location work out fine. Certain situations are influenced by circumstance; adapt and bide your time; it's temporary.

Stand your ground on principle. Defend personally or internationally. Communications shift to a new level as greater understanding is needed.

Assess how much emotions overshadow choices; be realistic about expectations.

Love relationships will deepen.

ARIES: Check out locations in person before making major moves. Presentations are not as they appear.

TAURUS: Past matters or delays may try your patience, but will be worth working through to the end now.

GEMINI: Relationships have some influence in personal or business areas. Decide which has priority.

CANCER: A shift of focus can seem like an ending of sorts. Fine tune plans or agreements to suit this.

LEO: Avoid unsubstantiated speculation on word or mouth. Protect health, job or income sources now.

VIRGO: Make sure the details are clear when arranging things with others who may have some control.

LIBRA: Decisions you make now could have an effect on your long term future and what you’re doing.

SCORPIO: Assess what it will cost to make others happy at the moment. Their neediness is extreme.

SAGITTARIUS: Be firm or controlled in decisions or actions. Its allows events to unfold in proper ways.

CAPRICORN: Others see your sense of resolve on your position. Negotiations open doors to advance.

AQUARIUS: Go with your intuition when digesting advice from from others. Their views are different.

PISCES: You are at a point of transition or closure with your status in personal or business situations.

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



