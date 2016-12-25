city
Sunday, Dec 25
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37392
32838
Heather-s-Horoscope

Christmas horoscope

- | Story: 184438

Overview for all signs: Dec. 25-31

Many are feeling optimistic over the holidays as visits or contact is enlightening.

Special memories will be made or reviewed. Relationship chats reach a clearer point of communication or intent regarding levels of commitment for the future.

Situations become more relaxed all round. In any case, enjoy your time together.

Plans need to be along a secure path now, whichever works. A break point is reached on Monday. It can be more freedom for some or a change of circumstance for others.

Surprises are likely, personally, domestically or internationally; wishes can come true.

New moon is Thursday highlighting beginnings.

Happy holidays and safe travels to all.

ARIES: You can be the one who is picked or approved over others. It’s the place you like to be always.

TAURUS: Circumstances ease and you don’t have to worry about end results. Others are more helpful.

GEMINI: Confidential talks or arrangements keep you in the drivers seat. Some details need privacy.

CANCER: Agreements turn out differently than expected as you try to pin down the details. Others assist.

LEO: Meet with others to go over details or check information. You have a window of opportunity open.

VIRGO: You have backing where you need it and your situation will be improved. Follow arrangements.

LIBRA: Wheeling and dealing affects locations of home or business for yourself or others connected.

SCORPIO: Promote your ideas or lay out a plan that others can run with. Shake up the status quo.

SAGITTARIUS: Evaluate financial status or assets now. Changes or improvements will work out fine.

CAPRICORN: You have a certain amount of influence even if you don’t have the title of boss. It’s OK.

AQUARIUS: A lot goes on behind the scenes. Protect details until the time is right for full disclosure.

PISCES: Your talents as a front person are applauded by those not wanting to take on responsibility.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Heather's Horoscope articles

About the Author

Heather Zais has been a psychic since birth. She had a vision of her own future at the age of 11 that covered about 20 years of her life.

Heather has been involved in many missing persons cases and has diagnosed illnesses of over 100 people. She has taught and lectured in schools and colleges as well as at an institute in Germany. She has clients around the world. 

She resides in Kelowna, BC and does psychic and astrology readings in person, by phone or e-mail. She also does personal, relationship and past life charts as well as Tarot card, palm and tea reading. Heather is also a remote viewer, medium and dream analyst. Forward dreams to her for interpretation.

Phone for appointment: Heather at 250.861.6774 or e-mail [email protected].

 



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



37321