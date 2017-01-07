January Blues? Cheer up!

Photo: Contributed

So now here we are, with the New Year rung in and the resolutions made – now what?

It seems we always start the new year with a combination of energy and guilt. We get all fired up to start new things, improve our performance, be more healthy and positive….

And then real life gets back to full swing and we get overwhelmed and we feel guilty that we didn’t keep those resolutions or forgot to post that we were grateful on social media. You know how it goes.

I have a proposal to get us out of that blue funk which takes over our lives this time of year:

Let’s get back to basics.

How about we start small? Let’s not aim for the moon right away, maybe we just aim for hitting the same mark.

Get up, manage to smile and greet your spouse or kids with at least a sense of hope that today will be OK.

Grab your coffee, or have your smoothie – maintain your regular morning routine that has been keeping you going.

Make it through the day aiming to just stay above water – can you manage a bit of water cooler talk? (The Bachelor is back, maybe you have a comment? Or you could just commiserate with others trying to keep up with life.)

Get home – try not to succumb to road rage (maybe you need to turn the radio up, that’s OK). If you need a sticky note to remind you to get the kids from tae kwon do or your spouse from their office, nobody will think less of you; it’s OK.

Make a simple dinner – comfort food is made for January. If you can manage a homemade quick pasta, great. If it’s more a night to order pizza, get one vegetarian and then you can say you took a healthy step.

Relax after dinner, maybe have a cup of tea. Write yourself a few reminders for tomorrow and then go to bed. You don’t have to watch The Bachelor live. That’s why you have a DVR.

Get up tomorrow and repeat for the rest of the week. At the end of the week, you can review, and work toward adding one new thing – a new flavour of smoothie, a new topic at the water cooler… pretty soon, you’ll be ready for a new recipe at dinner.

Often at this time of year we do some looking back, and we can be quite nostalgic. You don’t want to be stuck in the past, but focusing on a bit of tried-and-true comfort can be good.

The familiarity of old things can help us conserve a little energy when we need it, and it helps us remember why keeping those old things alive is worthwhile.

Not everything has to be new, or an adventure.

One of my favourite nostalgic meals is tuna casserole. There was never really a recipe – my mom just filled the Pyrex casserole dish she had with egg noodles and the filling.

Whatever we didn’t eat that night with jellied salad went in the fridge and got portioned out for leftovers (it’s great reheated).

In case you’re keen, it goes like this:

Par-cook enough egg noodles to fill your casserole dish (usually 150-200 g of pasta per person is enough, but you need a baking dish to put it in). Cook them until just barely soft, even a bit crunchier than al dente. Preheat the oven to 350F /175C.

Prepare the filling: 1 can of tuna per 2 people, 1 can mushroom soup per 4 people, veggies (mushrooms are really good, peas work, broccoli is OK, green onions are nice to sprinkle in)

Drain the cans of tuna. Pour the soup into a medium bowl and add 1 can of milk per can of soup. Season liberally with thyme, oregano, pepper – and anything else you fancy. Stir the soup mix together till well blended. Chop veggies into bite size pieces.

Layer the casserole: add 1/3 of the noodles, then flake in half of the tuna, half of the veggies and 1/3 of the soup mix. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat the layers: second 1/3 of noodles, remaining filling and second 1/3 of soup mix and more salt & pepper; then last 1/3 of noodles with last 1/3 of soup mix drizzled over and a bit more salt & pepper.

If desired, you can grate some fontina or parmesan cheese on top, or add bread crumbs (this was something fancy I added as a teenager).

Bake in the oven, covered, for approximately 40 minutes, until filling is bubbling. (If your dish is really full, you will want to put a sheet of tin foil under it to catch any drips in the oven.)

Serve hot, with jellied salad or iceberg lettuce salad if you want to be really nostalgic. If you like a bit of crunch, those dry “chow mein noodles” are delicious sprinkled over top.

I’ll offer one tip that may involve something new – get someone to help you do this. Even spouses who are foreigners in the kitchen can manage this recipe, and kids love building things.

I think I was seven years old the first time I assembled this dish. Think of it as creating a bit of new nostalgia for your family… “remember way back when you made your first tuna casserole?!”

Happy New Year, folks. Hang in there. (If you are really feeling like you just can’t make it without some encouragement, check out this list: 31 Reasons to Have a Drink in January, courtesy of the fun folks at Urban Daddy.

Cheers!