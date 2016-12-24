God bless us every one

Photo: Contributed

Christmas is my favourite time of year, and Christmas dinner epitomizes the festive season: the food and drink and best of all, the company.

Just think - at what other time of year can you argue about:

whether the dressing should be traditional or adventurous

agonize over which tablecloth would look nicer

which serving pieces to put out to make sure Aunt So-and-so sees the gift you never otherwise use.

(OK, maybe in the closest families that happens every Sunday, but it seems most of the other days of the year we are far too busy to spend that much time on dinner.)

Despite the dysfunctional nature of families, how about we stick with the spirit of the season – be grateful you have those people you care about enough to argue with, and toast their good health before you dive into that sumptuous dinner.

As far as the menu goes, I admit I have always been one who liked to upset the apple cart by trying to suggest some new (or old) twist on the Christmas dinner.

I wanted to try goose after having read Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, finding out that was the traditional bird of Victorian Christmas tables.

I always wondered what Brussels sprouts tasted like and figured they couldn’t really be as bad as my Dad said.

And who wouldn’t marvel at the idea of marshmallows at the dinner table, all toasted over a dish of sweet potatoes.

Then, there was the stuffing.

This was a topic that was hotly discussed by my parents, as my Mom read more cooking magazines and my Dad pined for the “good old days” when celery and sage were all it needed.

(Years later, he would be the one saying why hadn’t we added walnuts or used cornbread earlier.)

But if you ask me what I remember about Christmas dinner, it is not the specific menu items, but rather that warm and fuzzy feeling that followed sampling them all.

I don’t think it was merely the tryptophan that made me groggy and light-headed at Christmas; it was more that sense of euphoria that comes over you when you immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas.

If you truly believe in the essence of Christmas then as you let it into your heart and take active part in the festivities and the giving, you cannot help but feel better yourself.

Children know this intuitively, and it is only as our hearts harden if we don’t practice such things that we lose sight of the true meaning of this holiday.

Christmas is not for children, but for the child that lies within us all, hoping for a chance to believe in, something pure and good, and listening for that magic signal which says that something exists.

So, if you need a dose of A Wonderful Life or The Polar Express before Christmas dinner to get you in full gear, go right ahead.

When you sit down to dinner, cherish the meal, and those around you, and of course the cook who made it possible.

It is of great importance to take Christmas to heart, for if you do it right, it just might stay with you until next year. Wouldn’t that make the world a wonderful place?

As Tiny Tim said so long ago, “God Bless us every one.”

Merry Christmas from our table to yours.