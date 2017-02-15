Photo: Contributed

The Lumby-Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association will be hosting it’s annual Club Appreciation Day, involving a mini track and sleds for children with safety demonstrations and lessons. The event will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at 7.5 kms up Squaw Valley Road, Lumby.

The Club Appreciation has been traditionally hosted by the Lumby Mabel-Lake Snowmobile Club at the chalet on Park Mountain. “This year we decided to focus on making this a family event, and getting the children to enjoy snowmobiling safely,” answered Tom Luszcz, the Club’s President. This year the club is setting up a groomed kids track, bringing out some mini sleds to try, free lunch and drinks, and offering safety lessons and demonstrations to those who attend. Families are welcome to bring their own mini sleds to test out the track. “Snowmobiling is becoming easier and more accessible, we want to make sure it remains a fun and safe activity for everyone who enjoys the backcountry.”

For more information contact Lumby-Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association at [email protected]