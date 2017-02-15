39413
Get Involved  

Silver Life Saving Award

A St. John Ambulance Silver Life Saving Award was presented to Angela Munson of Kelowna at a ceremony held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Kelowna. 
   
Ms. Munson applied CPR to Mr. Terry Keenan after he collapsed as the result of a heart attack.  Ms. Munson continued CPR for 15 minutes, before arrival of B.C. Ambulance personnel. 

