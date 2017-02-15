Photo: Contributed Pictured are L-R: Dr. Sterling Haynes, nominator, Vicki Kascak, Kelowna Branch Manager, St.John Ambulance, Angela Munson, Award Recipient, Mr. Terry Keenan whose life was saved and Jean Chute, Past Provincial Chair, St. John Society B.C. and Yukon.

A St. John Ambulance Silver Life Saving Award was presented to Angela Munson of Kelowna at a ceremony held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Kelowna.



Ms. Munson applied CPR to Mr. Terry Keenan after he collapsed as the result of a heart attack. Ms. Munson continued CPR for 15 minutes, before arrival of B.C. Ambulance personnel.