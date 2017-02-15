Coast Capital supports kids

Photo: Contributed

Coast Capital takes pride in its community involvement, with a focus on building a richer future for youth. Their involvement in the Kelowna community is no exception, as the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs were presented with a cheque for $15 000 during the Kelowna branch grand opening event on January 21. The donation was earmarked for youth nutrition programs so more young people can be fed and taught cooking skills that will benefit them for life.

“Coast Capital has a long history of contributing to the communities across our province,” said Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs CEO Diane Entwistle. “We are excited to welcome Coast Capital to Kelowna and we look forward to working together to ensure that young people are growing up well.”

Coast Capital has delivered over 75 years of simple financial help and looks forward to delivering 75 more. They are Canada’s largest credit union by membership with over 50 branches serving 532,000 members in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and the Okanagan.