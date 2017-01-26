Billets needed

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Athletics Summer Collegiate baseball team is in need of billets for the upcoming 2017 Season.

Billet families are needed for Canadian and U.S. college/university players aged 19 to 22 for the months of June and July.

Requirements are not stringent in regards to meals, meal times or transportation since these young men are used to living away from home. Most will have jobs.

Financial compensation will be provided along with free access to all Okanagan Athletics Summer Collegiate baseball games and tournaments.

The team plays home games at Elks Stadium in Kelowna, Boucherie Field in West Kelowna and Marshall Field in Vernon.

If you can billet a player for a couple of months this summer, contact Evan Bailey at [email protected] or 250-869-4413.