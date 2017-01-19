Med students raise $16,500

Photo: Contributed Pictured (l to r): Shari Slattery, CMHA Kelowna, UBC Southern Medical Program, Class of 2019: Liam Matthews, Cameron Oliver, Brandon Evtushevski, Stephen Watson, Stephanie Maguire - Manager, MNP and Wayne McNiven - Business Banking Advisor, Scotiabank

Hosting a charity golf tournament is an annual tradition for second-year UBC Medical students and one of the ways students get to know and make a difference in their community. This year, the UBC Southern Medical Program Class of 2019 chose the Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna (CMHA Kelowna), as their charity of choice.

Together with event sponsors Scotiabank and MNP, over 100 faculty, students and community members participated in this year’s golf tournament at the Harvest Golf Club, raising $16,500 which will support local youth through Foundry Kelowna. CMHA Kelowna is the lead agency for Foundry Kelowna, part of the BC Integrated Youth Services Initiative. The centre will bring existing services under one roof so families and young people can access a ‘one-stop shop’ for primary care, mental health and substance use, and social services.

“It is great to see young people, especially future medical professionals, take an interest in supporting the mental health of children, youth, and families in our community,” says Shari Slattery, Fund Development Coordinator at CMHA Kelowna. “We are incredibly grateful for their support.”

“Mental health touches everyone’s life in one capacity or another. In recent years, we have taken significant steps towards ensuring everyone has access to the support they need. The Southern Medical Program (SMP) wanted to support this momentum. The SMP Class of 2019 is proud to support the Canadian Mental Health Association in their endeavour to open Foundry in Kelowna,” says Brandon Evtushevski, one of the students who helped to organize this event.