This mother helps others

Alyssa Fulkerson is this week's Volinspire Volunteer of the week.

What inspires you to volunteer?

I am a mom of three children. Teaching them to give back to the community and doing the right thing by others is my main goal as a mother. It is this, and helping others in need, when there is nowhere else for them to go for help, that truly keeps me going. Seeing the signs of relief, the joy in their smile and the happiness in their eyes warms my heart beyond words.

Which causes are you most passionate about?

Mamas for Mamas is my main focus as it partners with many other organizations in the community. Through Mamas for Mamas, I have been able to assist with the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, Kelowna Santas, Kelowna & District Share Society, Kelowna Women's Shelter, Kelowna Shoe Bank, Karis Support Society, Now Canada, the Salvation Army, as well as Saint Vincent de Paul.

Mamas For Mamas now has more than 9,000 members, and it's helping families who truly need support. Support is provided when these families are put on waitlists and have nowhere else to go. It is one of the few organizations that works on weekends and is open around the clock, seven days a week. There is always a volunteer working, even on statutory holidays.

What impact have you seen volunteers make?

We provide fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, and bread through the sustainable nourishment program. We provide pantry food and diaper hampers through office support and provide referrals to needed resources in the community for food, clothing, housing and mental health. Vehicles and tires, car repairs and diagnostics are funded through community dealership supporters of Mamas for Mamas. Thousands of dollars in funds are raised at community events and fundraisers. Emergency Christmas support is also provided for food and gifts for all families in need.

How can people get involved?

Diapers, clothing, food, home essentials and monetary donations are always needed.

Visiting the website at www.mamasformamas.ca, following the newsletter or even emailing me at [email protected] are ways to find out how to get involved and what events we have coming up in need of volunteers.

Anyone you would like to recognize?

Shannon Christensen and Cydney McDonald have been the reason for my involvement since day one. They provide me with continuous support to accomplish as much as I do. A big thanks to Ryan Lancaster from Scale My Life for assisting me at the Mamas for Mamas toy drive and raising awareness for Mamas for Mamas. He was able to help focus on the continued support that is needed through an amazing online video and many social media posts about the Mamas One Toy Challenge.

