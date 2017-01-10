Telus supports Rail Trail

Photo: Contributed

Telus is helping to support development of the Okanagan Rail Trail, the nearly 50 km trail that will connect Coldstream, Lake Country and Kelowna.

Steve Jenkins, General Manager of TELUS Customer Solutions recently presented $5,000 from a community fund grant application to Bruce Davies, Executive Director of the Central Okanagan Foundation, and Duane Thomson, Rail Trail Ambassador.

"It is great to see our corporate community starting to get behind this amazing community amenity", says Thomson. "We can all be part of creating this legacy.”