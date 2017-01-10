A bright future for youth

Photo: Contributed

Finding a job isn't always easy; especially for those who are new to the workforce.



With little experience yet endless potential, sometimes youth simply need coaching, a support system and a nudge in the right direction, to find work. That is the goal behind the YMCA of Okanagan's Youth Employment Programs in both Kelowna and Penticton BC, which have proven highly successful for Okanagan youth.



For Alannah, age 19, and her family, the YMCA’s Youth Employment Programs were life changing.



“Before entering this program, my sister, mother and I were struggling with homelessness,” explains Alannah. “We moved away to help a family member, and when we moved back to Kelowna, we couldn’t find a place to rent since we didn’t have work. It was difficult. Luckily I have found work since entering this program.”



With a newfound community of people who care as well as employment coaching, certifications and a food, transportation and wage allowance, Alannah and her younger sister — who entered the program together — both found work and have been given an opportunity to create a better life for themselves.



“It is a misconception that everyone who is homeless is not qualified,” says Alannah. “The employment market in Kelowna was difficult for us to navigate, but this program, and the staff really helped. We have now found a home, and we are on a positive path.”



"Each and every day we work with bright, talented and driven young adults like Alannah, who more often than not, simply need encouragement as well as a bit of instruction and a support system to point them in the right direction,” says YMCA Program Supervisor, Jan Yelland. "We are truly grateful to help youth reach their career and life goals.”



The YMCA of Okanagan offers a variety of employment programs geared to helping young adults find sustainable employment. Programs vary in length and include a mix of components including career assessments, skills upgrades, interview and networking experience and often match employees with employers in the industries they desire to work in.



The YMCA of Okanagan is currently accepting registration for its next program starting January 16, 2017, downtown Kelowna. If you, or someone you know is interested, text 250-826-3093 or visit ymcaokanagan.ca/youthemployment for more information.