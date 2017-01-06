She loves to lead

Photo: Contributed

To start 2017, let us introduce our first student of the month from Princess Margaret Secondary School, Cassidy Lindsay.

In Grade 10, a trip to Tanzania as part of a school humanitarian project had a profound impact on Cassidy. Before Africa, she had taken leadership classes, but did the minimum. After Africa, everything changed.

“We worked so hard over there, meeting kids who had nothing yet were the most loving and caring people I had ever met. When I got back, I wanted to help more."

Coordinating the “10,000 Tonight program” – a community food drive that raised 17,500 food items this year – was a way to help. She found the experience very rewarding: “I didn’t know I liked being involved until I did. I like to see the impact of my work – it really pays off."

Cassidy, now a grade 12 student, runs a variety of programs beyond her academic good work and being captain of her hockey team. She started playing hockey in grade three and loves her team, the excitement of the game, and as a full body sport she gains good exercise while relieving stress.

She also got involved with the one-day support campaign for the Cancer Society with fun activities at the school to raise money, from dunk-tank, to chuckwagon races, to runs/races, etc. “Students don’t realize, it’s just a couple of bucks to have fun, but at the end of the day, they have given a good amount to support the Society’s needs,” Cassidy said.

"She is a role model, change maker and advocate. She is not afraid to dream big and take small steps to get there," says Sandra Richardson, vice-principal at Princess Margaret Secondary School.

Following in the footsteps of her parents, who are teachers, it is no surprise Cassidy’s goal is to be an elementary teacher and she hopes to go to UVic to pursue her studies.

“Africa showed me that I liked to teach, and make an impact. We had to surmount so many obstacles while we were there – emotional, physical, mental – very draining having to face the sadness of the people’s lives yet they were thankful for everything we brought for them, and everything we were doing.”

Cassidy realizes that wanting to help and make people happy is not always easy and comes with a price. When she feels stressed, drained of energy, she turns to her dad, her best friend who has a way of calming her down. Shortly after Cassidy started school, her mom was diagnosed with cancer and she lost her battle to the illness six years later.

“She is my inspiration," says Cassidy. “She was strong, and had the biggest heart, she never gave up on anything or anybody. I am who I am because of her."

