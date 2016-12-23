A hair-raising donation

Photo: Contributed

A hair-raising experience raised more than $9,000 for Kelowna General Hospital.

Loyal Wooldridge of Loyal Hair Therapy celebrated the 10th anniversary of his business and honoured his late mother with the event “A Decade of Empowerment” in November at the Kelowna Lexus dealership.

Money was raised as media personalities Klaudia Van Emmerick and Cheryl Gillespie "styled the stylists" and shaved Wooldridge's and Colin Ford's heads.

“After a very trying time in September where I lost my mother ... we wanted to give back to our community and we’ve chosen the (neonatal intensive care unit)," said Wooldridge.

“Our wish is that this gift will support the work of the caring KGH nurses, doctors and support staff who so selflessly dedicate their time and hard work to saving lives and helping families cope in difficult times.”

The event included dancing, a fashion show, live auction and the head-shaving, raising $9,250 that was donated to the KGH Foundation’s Giving Giggles campaign.

Wooldridge toured the ward this week as the cash was handed over.