Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Effervescence, released 2016

Winery: Evolve Cellars, Summerland

Why drink it? With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time for bubbly, but as holiday bills come in, it’s also good to not break the bank. Especially if a high-end item is on your V-day gift list. There’s both a pink and a white version of this BC bubbly, both made in the charmat method – wine goes into a pressurized stainless tank, with sugar and yeast, till bubbles form and the wine is bottled. A combo of Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay, it has a very soft citrusy sweetness, but still dry enough for most tastes. The best part? If you’re afraid of champagne corks, this is bottled under cap, just like a bottle of pop.

Price: $19.99

Pair with: Bubbly can, and should, be enjoyed on days other than special occasions, and with comfort food. Creamy Mac’n’cheese? Sure. Butter tarts or heart-shaped sugar cookies? Why not. With chocolate, opt for the pink version.

Classic cancon music pairing: These Eyes, The Guess Who