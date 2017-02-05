Photo: Contributed

For Canada’s 150th birthday this year, Castanet is featuring an Okanagan wine each week, celebrating the bottles of our Valley and the diversity of the Canadian wine industry, including suggested food pairings and Canadian music artist to listen to while enjoying a glass. For current availability, consult the winery.

Wine: Groove (red blend), 2014

Winery: Bench 1775, Naramata Bench

Why drink it? Groove is not a typical Okanagan blend: the mostly Merlot makes it a bit jammy, a douse of Malbec gives it a slight inky colour, and just a touch of Cab Franc provides structure and elegance. That said, it is smooth and soft, as a good groove should be, and delightful on its own without the need to find a food pairing. Under a convenient screwcap, a short stay in a decanter will release plum and red fruits on the nose, and on the taste buds, dark cherry and currants. Easy and accessible, it can be a “go to” red for when a pal suddenly texts that she’s coming over and needs a glass of red.

Price: $19.90

Pair with: Believe it or not, it is decent with Kraft Dinner. If you’re not into KD, a lighter homemade tomato sauce over fresh pasta, or something BBQ’d – think pulled pork, pork belly, or chicken smothered in sauce – will work.

Classic cancon music pairing: Come and Get Your Love, Lime