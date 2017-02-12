39413
38155

Entertainment  

Canadians up for Grammys

- | Story: 188648

Several Canadians will be going for gold at tonight's Grammy Awards, including two of the country's biggest pop performers.

Drake and Justin Bieber will square off against country singer Sturgill Simpson and pop powerhouses Adele and Beyonce, who are all nominated for album of the year.

The evening's biggest prize is only one of eight nominations Drake has in his pocket.

The Toronto-raised hip-hop star's "Views" is also in the running for best rap album, while "Hotline Bling" is nominated for best rap or sung performance.

Drake is also being considered for his vocal contributions to Rihanna's smash hit "Work," which is up for both record of the year and best duo or group performance.

He's not expected to attend this year's ceremony due to schedule conflicts with his European tour.

Drake only counts a single Grammy to his name for the 2011 rap album "Take Care."

Bieber is another Canadian hoping to grab a few statues at this year's show.

He's nominated for his single "Love Yourself" in the best song and best pop solo performance categories.

His album "Purpose" is also up for best pop vocal album.

Bieber also only has one Grammy, which he won last year for contributing vocals to "Where Are U Now," a side project of Skrillex and Diplo.

Several other Canadians are hoping to take home Grammy hardware, including indigenous singing group Northern Cree, filmmaker Miles Jay and electronic duo Bob Moses.

Calgary-born James Teej has a nod for his work remixing the Paul McCartney and Wings track "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

This guy knows how to have a good time

This guy knows how to have a good time

Must Watch
Tom Moravec affixed a set of wheels onto a wooden pallet and proceeded to ride down an entire tram track in Bratislava,
drew_barrymore_hospitalized_after_santa_clarita_diet_concussion.jpg
Drew Barrymore hospitalized after Santa Clarita Diet concussion
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was in hospital for two days after suffering a...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201747
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love
Galleries
If you’ve got a special someone in your life then you need...
TheTango-ModernValentines-0210201737
Modern Valentine’s Day cards for the one you love (2)
Galleries
Times change but true love lasts forever.


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
34519


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37983