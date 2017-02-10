38737
Clooney expecting twins

George Clooney and his wife Amal are reportedly expecting twins later this year.

The Gravity star and the human rights attorney will welcome the babies in June, according to Julie Chen, the host of chat show The Talk.

"Beyonce is not the only superstar expecting twins," she announced during the show on Thursday. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney. The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins..."

George and Amal, who wed in Italy in 2014, have yet to confirm the baby news.

In May, 2015, George was asked if he has ever considered fatherhood during an interview with newsman Charlie Rose. He said, "I mean, I've thought about it, I suppose, but it hasn't been high on my list. I've been asked it a lot lately, because I've gotten married."

And while having children has not always been on George's mind, the actor previously gushed about marrying Amal.

"I'm a very lucky man," he told Britain's Hello! magazine last year. "I met the woman I desperately wanted to marry and a lot of luck played into that.

"I am a great believer in the idea that luck comes and luck goes away in life - because nobody bounced from mountaintop to mountaintop, we all go through valleys too. So I have learned over the years to appreciate the times that are good and pay attention to them and celebrate them."

The baby news comes a week after the couple celebrated Amal's 39th birthday in Spain, along with George's parents.

