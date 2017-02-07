Photo: vdpac.ca

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 13 on Saturday March 11 at 8:00pm at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. This special presentation is one of Vernon’s biggest stand-up comedy events of the year.

Comedian Laurie Elliot headlines our 13th annual celebration of International Women’s day. Laurie Elliott has made a name for herself as one of the most versatile and entertaining comics in Canada. She is a three-time Canadian Comedy Award-winner for Best Female Stand-up and recently received her fourth Canadian Comedy Award-nomination for Best Female Stand-up and a Tim Sim's Encouragement Fund Award-winner.



Elliott's stand-up credits include the Toronto and Montreal Just For Laughs Festival (her 2009 Gala performance was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Taped Performance), the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Vancouver Comedy Festival, the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton, the Comedy Factory in Rotterdam, Raw Comedy Club in Stockholm, and a gala run at the Cape Town International Comedy Festival in South Africa.



Television credits include a starring role in Almost Audrey, a pilot for The Comedy Network co-created by Elliott and Greg Lawrence, recurring roles on Much Music's highly rated series Video on Trial, CBC's The Red Green Show (for which she received a Gemini nomination for Best Ensemble Cast) and The Jon Dore Television Show (The Comedy Network/IFC) which she also story edited. Other select TV credits include panelist on George Strombo Tonight (CBC) and Match Game (The Comedy Network) and appearances on But I'm Chris Jericho! (web series), The Debaters (CBC), Single White Spenny (Showcase) and the feature films Moon Point and A.l..



A prolific screenwriter, Elliott is a writer for Eva Longoria's animated comedy series Mother Up! (City/Hulu). She story edited My Babysitter is a Vampire (Fresh/Disney/Teletoon), Almost Heroes (E1/Showcase) and The Jon Dore Television Show (The Comedy Network/IFC). Other writing credits include: Total Drama, Camp Lakebottom, Grojband, Rocket Monkeys, Detentionaire, Skatoony, 6TEEN (Teletoon); Sidekick, Scaredy Squirrel, Almost Naked Animals (YTV); Taste Buds (TVO); Popcultured, Comedy Inc. (The Comedy Network); Video on Trial (Much Music); and The Debaters (CBC).



Elliott has lent her voice to a number of animated series including: Total Drama, Skatoony, Detentionaire, Atomic Betty, Braceface (Teletoon); Scaredy Squirrel, Bob and Margaret, Medabots, Timothy Goes to School, Jacob Two Two, Moville Mysteries (YTV); Chuck & Friends (Treehoouse); Time Warp Trio (NBC); Brave New Waves, He Said/She Said (CBC Radio) and more.



Her live two-woman show Dickwhipped, which she co-wrote and co-starred in, was Patrons' Pick at the Toronto Fringe Festival and won a Canadian Comedy Award for Funniest Play.

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 13 Featuring Headliner Laurie Elliot are $35 for adults, $32 for Seniors and $30 for Students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log on line to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.