Anything Goes musical

Photo: Okanagan Mission Secondary Triple Threat Theatre Company

The Okanagan Mission Secondary Triple Threat Theatre Company is currently in production for a performance of "Anything Goes" running February 15-19 and 22-24. The musical is a full-scale performance, as the program is well-known and very esteemed. This is a yearly event, and in the past has been extremely well-received by the community.

Set aboard the ocean liner S.S American, nightclub singer and evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love Hope Harcourt- but Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Also on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13 Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces in their quest to win Hope's heart.

With lyrics and music by Cole Porter, and original book by Guy Bolton and P.G Wodehouse, Anything Goes first premiered in 1934 on Broadway, and has since been revived internationally multiple times, most recently in 2011 on Broadway, staring Sutton Foster. It has won numerous awards, including a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical".

Triple Threat's production of Anything Goes is directed by Ryan Grenier and choreographed by fellow cast members. The cast features students ranging from grades 7-12.

It is at the OKM Theatre (4544 Gordon Drive). Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students; opening night tickets (February 15) are $5 (adult and students), and are available by calling 250-870-5178 ext. Theatre.