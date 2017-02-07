38737
'Gaga didn't steal my stunt!'

Pink has hit back at claims Lady Gaga copied her flying stunt during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday.

The 30-year-old singer descended from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, onto the stage with the help of wires and she flew about the stage and performed a mid-air somersault before launching into a set of songs including Poker Face and Telephone. Some viewers commented on how similar Gaga's moves were to Pink's flying trapeze act that she has become famous for on recent tours, but the mother-of-two posted a response on her Instagram page on Monday insisting she was a massive fan of Gaga's performance.

"For the record: Let's squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing" Lady Gaga killed it yesterday," she wrote. "Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people.

"Let's celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque (de Soleil) and Peter pan (have) been in the air for years!"

Pink concluded her lengthy post by taking aim at new U.S. President Donald Trump and his controversial policies.

"Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute"," she wrote.

It's since been revealed Gaga's high-flying stunt was pre-taped, and the live portion of her set began after she appeared to jump from the stadium roof to the stage.

However, her high-octane performance still proved popular with viewers, as ratings have shown that Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show was the second most-watched in history.

The 13-minute performance drew 117.5 million viewers as it aired on U.S. network Fox - beaten only by Katy Perry's 2015 Super Bowl gig, which was watched by 120.7 million people.

