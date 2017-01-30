Beckham's renew vows

Photo: All rights reserved. David Beckham & Victoria Beckham

Pop star-turned-fashionista Victoria Beckham and her husband David quietly renewed their wedding vows recently in front of just a handful of family members and friends.

The retired soccer star made the big reveal during his appearance on a special 75th anniversary edition of BBC radio show Desert Island Discs on Sunday.

Accepting the couple's nuptials in Ireland in 1999 were a little over the top, David explained the vow renewal was a much more intimate affair.

"We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private," the 41-year-old sportsman told host Kirsty Young. "There was about six people there in our house."

He also admitted he regrets what he wore to his wedding: "That was pretty bold. Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?' I even had a top hat in purple."

The interview became serious as Beckham opened up about what has made his 18-year-marriage to Victoria a success, revealing they have been able to work things out during the "tough times", adding, "We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times but it's about working through it.

"Whenever we've come up against tough times we know each other better than anyone knows us, so we talk... We stay together because we love each other, and because we have four wonderful children."

The pair shares kids Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, eleven and five-year-old Harper.

During the radio chat Beckham also revealed he once opted to wear velvet knickerbockers, white tights and matching ballet shoes to a family wedding.

The soccer icon, who is renowned for his style choices, has never been afraid of experimenting with his look, and he confessed to Young that his taste for flamboyant fashion began at a young age.

"I was going to be a pageboy at a wedding," he explained. "I had two options: just a normal suit or the option of burgundy velvet knickerbockers with white tights and white ballet shoes. I chose (the knickerbockers and tights), believe it or not. It felt great. My dad looked at me as if to say, "Really? That's what you picked?'"