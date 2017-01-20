The Cliffjumpers @ VJC

37392
Get ready for that old-time swing! The Cliffjumpers, Enderby's premier Dixieland Jazz band, are sashaying their way into town. Formerly known and loved as the Dixie Allstars, The Cliffjumpers are about to recharge the Vernon Jazz Club, as they transform the stage into old-time New Orleans on Bourbon Street.

The Cliffjumpers' music is said to be infectious, as the happy, life's good tunes take over your mind and body. Patrons find themselves worn out at the end of the night from feeling "so good." Whatever magic The Cliffjumpers conjure up through their Dixieland style, it's sure to lift your spirits.

The Cliffjumpers are composed of Jim Johnson on piano, Gord Waters on trombone, Doug Sonju on clarinet & sax, Terry Kosowick on trumpet, Greg Sumner on bass & vocals, and John Hansen on banjo, guitar, & vocals.

The Cliffjumpers will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Saturday, January 28th at 8 PM. Doors open at 7:15 PM. CASH ONLY BAR ON SITE. Tickets $20 online at www.vernonjazz.com and at our sponsor, Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. Members receive 10% off their food purchase anytime at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (Prestige Inn).

36585