Will & Grace back

Photo: All rights reserved. Debra Messing

Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the small screen.

The show's fours stars, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally, will reprise their characters for 10 new episodes, which will debut later this year on NBC, the U.S. network which featured the show from 1998 to 2006.

"IT'S OFFICIAL!!! THE GANG IS GETTING BACK TOGETHER on @NBC!!," Debra tweeted to her fans just seconds after the news of the revamp broke.

"I am thrilled to confirm that #WillAndGrace is coming back to @NBC for the 2017/18 season for 10 eps," Hayes added. "Hey... can I carpool with one of you guys to work?"

Messing previously shot down actor Leslie Jordan's comments about a revamp, but now it appears her co-star may have just spoken too soon.

Rumors of a revival have been rife since the castmates reunited late last year for a 10-minute video encouraging Americans to vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Guest star Jordan claimed a comeback show was a done deal earlier this month.

"It's back," he said during an interview with KPBS. "(NBC) has ordered 10 (episodes)."

Megan, who played Karen Walker on the show, did little to dampen the gossip when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live in December, stating, "Well, there is some interest and people have been talking, there's some rumors. From what I can tell, a lot of people really want the show to come back so we'll see what happens."

Debra told People magazine in September, "If there was a Will & Grace 2.0, my wish is that we did 10 (episodes) on, like, Netflix or Amazon or somewhere where it could be the naughty version of Will & Grace."