Ellen makes history

Actress and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres made People's Choice Awards history in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (18Jan17) by becoming the most decorated celebrity in the TV ceremony's 43 years.

The Finding Dory star picked up her 20th, 21st and 22nd awards at the Microsoft Theater.

Pal Justin Timberlake presented her with the Favorite Daytime TV Host and Favorite Animated Movie Voice trophies, while her sketch romp around a shopping mall with Britney Spears, which aired on her show last year, earned her the Favorite Comedic Collaboration prize.

Handing her another three honors, Timberlake called Ellen "one of my very good friends" and "one of the best people on this planet".

DeGeneres' Finding Dory film was also named Favorite Movie and Favorite Family Movie at the ceremony.

Timberlake was also a big winner at the awards bash, picking up Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for Can't Stop The Feeling. Blake Shelton was another double winner, making history as the first country act ever to win a People's Choice Favorite Album award and landing the Favorite Male Country Artist prize.

It was also a huge night for girl group Fifth Harmony, who performed for the first time as a four-piece. The quartet wowed the audience and viewers at home by wearing revealing black leather outfits for a raunchy rendition of their Work From Home hit.

The band, who also picked up the Favorite Group prize for a second successive year, were stunned by the departure of Camila Cabello last month.

Other big winners from the worlds of movies, TV, music and social media included Robert Downey, Jr. (Favorite Action Movie Actor), Johnny Depp (Favorite Movie Icon), Kevin Hart (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor), Melissa McCarthy (Favorite Comedic Movie Actor), and Priyanka Chopra (Favorite Dramatic TV Actress).