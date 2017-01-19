37392
38468

Entertainment  

Alanis manager admits theft

- | Story: 186431

The former business manager for Alanis Morissette admitted embezzling more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities and agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 48, of Los Angeles, was charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax return for failing to report the embezzled funds, prosecutors said.

Schwartz admitted stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014. He used the money personally and falsely listed the cash withdrawals as "sundry/personal expenses" to cover up the crime.

When confronted about the theft, Schwartz lied and said he invested the money in an illegal marijuana growing business, prosecutors said.

Schwartz also admitted to stealing $2.3 million from five other clients who were not named in court documents or disclosed by attorneys in the case.

Defence lawyer Nathan Hochman said Schwartz had fully co-operated with investigators and accepted responsibility.

His plea deal calls for a sentence between four and six years in federal prison, though a judge could sentence him up to 23 years on the charges.

Schwartz had offered financial guidance to some of the biggest stars while working at GSO Business Management, a firm that touts its relationship on its website with entertainers such as Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Tom Petty.

GSO has since repaid all the money he stole from clients. The firm's pending lawsuit against Schwartz said he used the money to fuel a lavish lifestyle that included a $50,000 trip to Bora Bora and a $75,000 debt at a Bahamas casino.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Screen Shot 2017-01-18 at 11.56.21 PM

Insane hole in one!

Must Watch
A very dedicated human assembled this billiard shot
TheTango-DailyDose-0117201757
Daily Dose – January 19, 2016
Daily Dose
Gaze away at today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0118201758
Daily Dose – January 19, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Guaranteed to make you smile.
lindsay_lohan_educating_herself_about_islam.jpg
Lindsay Lohan ‘educating herself’ about Islam
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan’s friends have denied reports she has...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38341


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



37378