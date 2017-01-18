38416
38015

Entertainment  

Cory Weeds Quartet

- | Story: 186389

The Cory Weeds Quartet featuring Harold Mabern will be playing  St Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St. Kamloops on Tuesday February 7th at 7:30pm.

Cory Weeds is a respected saxophonist who has released ten critically acclaimed albums under his own name including As Of Now with Harold Mabern. His latest release This Happy Madness with The Jeff Hamilton Trio graced the Jazz Week Charts for 17 weeks including 2 weeks at #1.

The charming piano master Harold Mabern is an unforgettable performer. He turns every performance into an informal master class regaling audiences with his first-hand account of jazz history and some of the best piano playing you will ever hear. His music is marked with deep insight into a wide range of repertoire from the Great American Songbook to his own soulful originals. He has played and recorded with a who's who of jazz including Lee Morgan, Miles Davis, Jackie McLean and Wes Montgomery to name a few.

Tickes are $22 including GST and ticket fees and are available at Kamloops Live Box Office www.kamloopslive.com or by calling 250-374-5483.

More information at www.EntertainmentManagement.ca

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738

Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious

Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...


37621
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



38037