Photo: coryweeds.com

The Cory Weeds Quartet featuring Harold Mabern will be playing St Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour St. Kamloops on Tuesday February 7th at 7:30pm.

Cory Weeds is a respected saxophonist who has released ten critically acclaimed albums under his own name including As Of Now with Harold Mabern. His latest release This Happy Madness with The Jeff Hamilton Trio graced the Jazz Week Charts for 17 weeks including 2 weeks at #1.

The charming piano master Harold Mabern is an unforgettable performer. He turns every performance into an informal master class regaling audiences with his first-hand account of jazz history and some of the best piano playing you will ever hear. His music is marked with deep insight into a wide range of repertoire from the Great American Songbook to his own soulful originals. He has played and recorded with a who's who of jazz including Lee Morgan, Miles Davis, Jackie McLean and Wes Montgomery to name a few.

Tickes are $22 including GST and ticket fees and are available at Kamloops Live Box Office www.kamloopslive.com or by calling 250-374-5483.

More information at www.EntertainmentManagement.ca