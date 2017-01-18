38416
38010

Entertainment  

Ring of Fire in Vernon

- | Story: 186388

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre proudly presents Western Canada Theatre and Chemainus Theatre’s production ofRing of Fire on Monday, March 6 2017 at 7:30pm at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Ring of Fire is the third performance of five in the Society’s 2016/17 Theatre series.

Western Canada Theatre and Chemainus Theatre Festival is proud to co-produce the ultimate tribute to the iconic Johnny Cash, Ring of Fire. This adaption from the Broadway show, tells the story of finding love, success, faith and redemption. Performed by a multi-talented cast, this production includes all of Cash’s classic hits, including "I Walk the Line," “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune. A powerful tribute to the Man in Black, an endlessly entertaining journey that will leave you cheering for more!

Tickets for Ring of Fire are $45 for adults, $42 for Seniors and $40 for Students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log on line to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738

Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious

Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



38458