Ring of Fire in Vernon

Photo: vdpac.ca

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre proudly presents Western Canada Theatre and Chemainus Theatre’s production ofRing of Fire on Monday, March 6 2017 at 7:30pm at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Ring of Fire is the third performance of five in the Society’s 2016/17 Theatre series.

Western Canada Theatre and Chemainus Theatre Festival is proud to co-produce the ultimate tribute to the iconic Johnny Cash, Ring of Fire. This adaption from the Broadway show, tells the story of finding love, success, faith and redemption. Performed by a multi-talented cast, this production includes all of Cash’s classic hits, including "I Walk the Line," “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune. A powerful tribute to the Man in Black, an endlessly entertaining journey that will leave you cheering for more!

Tickets for Ring of Fire are $45 for adults, $42 for Seniors and $40 for Students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log on line to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.