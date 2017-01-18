KAG collection available

Photo: KelownaArtGallery.com

881 works of art … 166 artists … 1 new website. With the Kelowna Art Gallery’s 40th year in 2017, we are launching the art collection online. Yes, the Gallery’s permanent collection is now available 24/7 for residents and visitors across the globe to explore … online. So whether you’re simply curious to see what is in the collection, or you are looking for more information on a particular artist or work of art, it is all just a few clicks away via the Gallery’s website at www.kelownaartgallery.com.



“We couldn’t be more pleased to open the doors to our collection through this new online database,” says Executive Director Nataley Nagy. “The permanent collection is one of the cornerstones of the institution and all of the works of art are held in trust by the City of Kelowna for its citizens.”



At the time of this release, the collection contains 881 pieces by 166 different artists in a wide variety of media, ranging from acrylic paintings to hand-woven wicker sculpture and even to a vintage hockey helmet with honeycomb attached.



Browsers of the online collection will discover works by artists who include Jack Shadbolt, Ann Kipling, Tony Scherman, Gordon Smith, Alan Wood, Toni Onley, Ellen Vaughan Grayson, B.C. Binning, John Hartman, Christos Dikeakos, and Ken Lum, to name just a few.



The majority of pieces in the collection are by contemporary Canadian artists, with a small number of historical Canadian pieces. Most of the works came to us as gifts, but there has been some modest purchasing over the years, assisted by donations of monies from community members and grants.



An upcoming exhibition entitled The Big Picture that runs from April 29 until June 25, 2017, will share a selection of works from the collection with visitors. It will include some of the BIGGEST works in the collection and will contain pieces by thirteen contemporary artists.



The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in the heart of the Cultural District in downtown Kelowna. For hours of operation, more information about programs available, or current exhibitions, visit the Kelowna Art Gallery online at www.kelownaartgallery.com.

