37392
36532

Entertainment  

The Wild! playing Kelowna

- | Story: 186337

Kelowna, BC band, The Wild! will be playing the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, February 18th to celebrate release of their new album Wild At Heart, which will be released via eOne Music on February 17th. The album is now available for pre-order via iTunes.

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart will serve as the follow-up to their debut EP GxDxWxB, which stands for "God Damn Wild Boys," that was released in 2015. Wild At Heart will be their first full-length for Entertainment One (eOne).

The Wild! just wrapped up supporting tours with both Airbourne, Sebastian Bach and Buckcherry, and will be announcing more tour dates soon.

Full listings will be added to The Wild!’s website, TheWildRocknRoll.com. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201738

Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious

Galleries
There’s never a dull moment with kids!
TheTango-SnapchatKids-0118201728
Hilarious Snapchats that prove kids are hilarious (2)
Galleries
Some of these kids are destined for greatness.
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human
Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada