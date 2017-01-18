The Wild! playing Kelowna

Photo: thewildrocknroll.com

Kelowna, BC band, The Wild! will be playing the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, February 18th to celebrate release of their new album Wild At Heart, which will be released via eOne Music on February 17th. The album is now available for pre-order via iTunes.

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart will serve as the follow-up to their debut EP GxDxWxB, which stands for "God Damn Wild Boys," that was released in 2015. Wild At Heart will be their first full-length for Entertainment One (eOne).

The Wild! just wrapped up supporting tours with both Airbourne, Sebastian Bach and Buckcherry, and will be announcing more tour dates soon.

Full listings will be added to The Wild!’s website, TheWildRocknRoll.com.