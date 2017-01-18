Sheen apologizes to Rihanna

Photo: All rights reserved. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen has offered to buy Rihanna a drink to make amends for criticizing the pop superstar and reigniting their 2014 feud in a recent TV interview.

The former Two and a Half Men star originally took aim at the singer after she reportedly snubbed a meet and greet with his former fiancee Brett Rossi, while they were were celebrating her birthday at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California three years ago.

After the incident, Charlie took to Twitter and put Rihanna on full blast, making it clear he was not happy with her decision to reject their request for a quick meeting.

The Umbrella hitmaker fired back by changing her Twitter header to a photo of her signing an autograph for a fan with Charlie's head superimposed on the devotee.

The stars subsequently made up, but during an appearance on talk show Watch What Happens Live! last week (ends13Jan17), he suggested he was still upset at the initial exchange, referring to Rihanna as "that b**ch" and adding, "She abandoned common courtesy and common sense."

Now Charlie again appears to have had a change of heart about his feelings towards the singer and has offered to make peace once more.

"dear @rihanna, pardon my inane self indulgence," he wrote on Twitter. "let's have a drink someday (on me)".

Rihanna yet to respond to the invitation.

After their initial fall-out in 2014, Charlie slammed the Bajan beauty for her reportedly rude behavior.

At the time, the angry star tweeted, "Nice impression you left behind, Bday (birthday) or not. Sorry we're not KOOL (sic) enough to warrant a blessing from the Princess. (or in this case the Village idiot)..."

"See ya (sic) on the way down, (we always do) and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you," Charlie continued. "clearly we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who've gone before you. I'm guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds to situate that bad wig before you left the restaurant."