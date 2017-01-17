37392
36358

Entertainment  

Stevie Nicks reluctant

- | Story: 186225

Stevie Nicks is hesitant to make new music because she feels people aren't willing to pay for artists' work.

The 68-year-old last unveiled new solo material in 2011, with the record titled In Your Dreams, while her band, Fleetwood Mac, last released an album in 2003.

And Stevie now admits that she has no interest in writing new songs because she believes music should be paid for, whereas the younger generation prefers to get it for free.

"I don't write as many songs anymore because with the Internet, the way that kids listen to music, all the streaming, and the fact that if they're very savvy, if they want to get it and not pay for it, they can," she told London's Evening Standard. "It goes against the grain of our whole belief in, 'You write a song, you record it, and you put it out there and people should buy it'.

"We realize it's not our world anymore and the younger kids don't look at it like they're taking from us... we don't have the impetus to write 20 songs because we know that unless you're under 20 you're not going to sell many records."

Her bandmates Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham appear to disagree because they are currently working on a duet album, which is set to feature appearances from Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

But Stevie is doubtful the group will ever make another album together because it takes a lot of time and money to record it and they would prefer to tour.

"Would you rather spend a year in the studio or get back on the road? I think that the band would choose to tour," she explained.

Stevie is set to embark on a solo North American tour in February and is due to support Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park on 9 July.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

This is the future of exercising

This is the future of exercising

Must Watch
Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that combines fitness and computer games. The ICAROS setup includes the...
david_bowie_rihanna_top_brit_awards_nominations.jpg
David Bowie, Rihanna top Brit Awards nominations
Music
Late music legend David Bowie and pop diva Rihanna are the top...
Formeowla 1 racing
Formeowla 1 racing
Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or...
prince_harry_introduces_meghan_markle_to_sister-in-law_catherine_-_report.jpg
Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to sister-in-law Catherine – report
Showbiz
Prince Harry has reportedly introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle...


38341
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38341


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada