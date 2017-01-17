Katherine Heigl is a mum

37392
Katherine Heigl is a new mum.

The former Grey's Anatomy star and her husband Josh Kelley welcomed little Joshua Bishop on 20 December, but have only just revealed the baby news.

Heigl confirmed she was pregnant in a post on her Those Heavenly Days blog in June, revealing the news was a little bit of a shock for the couple.

"Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I'm of advanced maternal age, I wasn't sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us," she wrote. "Turns out it was very much in the cards!

"It was totally unexpected but thrilling none the less... The whole pregnancy thing is new to me but the thrill of having a baby is not."

Heigl and Kelley are also parents to eight-year-old Naleigh, who they adopted from South Korea in 2009, and her adopted sister Adalaide, four.

The actress joked about her pregnancy cravings in an interview back in September, revealing she was hooked on junk food and couldn't get donuts out of her mind.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "On set, they always have a plethora of donuts in really pretty pink boxes, and I can't stop thinking about them."

Little Joshua might not be the couple's last baby - in an interview back in 2012, Katherine told E! News, "I definitely want more kids. I think we've agreed to three but I'm pushing for four."

Heigl has another 'baby' on the way in the form of a new TV series - her drama Doubt premieres next month (Feb17).

