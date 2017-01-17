Lorde teases second album

Photo: All rights reserved. Lorde

Lorde has become a godmother, after her best friend gave birth to son Oscar Robin.

The 20-year-old singer, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, announced the happy news on her Instagram page as she shared a snap of herself cradling the sleeping tot.

Alongside the picture, Lorde wrote: "Four weeks ago I was lucky enough to witness the delivery of my beautiful best friend's baby boy. We've been friends for 10 years - I can't really describe to you how emotional and life-changing it was to be part of this with her."

Lorde's note was welcomed by her fans, not least because the Royals star also announced she was returning to America to put the finishing touches on her second album.

"Had my last cuddle yesterday and now I'm back to work in the States finishing this record, but I thought you might like to meet my perfect godson, Oscar Robin," she concluded.

The record is the follow-up to her hit album Pure Heroine, which debuted in late 2013, and earned her two Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Lorde worked with producer Josh Little on her debut record, but he recently revealed he's not involved in her new offering.

"We wrote together, but I'm not producing the record," he told the New Zealand Herald. "This time I'm coming at it more as a fan than being super involved. I'm excited to see what she's working on."

Little, who now lives in Los Angeles, adds that Lorde is working with several other producers on the record. However, he still expects he'll be one of the first people to hear the finished product.

"I'm sure she'll play it (to me) before anyone hears it. I've heard a lot, we've worked on it a lot," he explained. "She's trying to do something different as well (and) working with other producers is a part of that, and so I haven't heard any finished (songs) or any of that stuff."

Lorde last released new solo music in 2014, when her song Yellow Flicker Beat appeared on the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.