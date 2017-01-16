Nicole Kidman fights back

37392
Nicole Kidman has fired back at her critics after coming under fire for encouraging Americans to support their controversial President-elect Donald Trump.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, made the comments during a recent BBC interview, urging bitter Americans to accept the result of the November election.

"I'm always reticent to start commenting politically; I've never done it in terms of America or Australia. I'm issue-based," Nicole said. "So I just say, he's now elected, and we as a country need to support whosoever the President (is), because that's what the country's based on."

"Whatever, however that happened, he's there, and let's go," she added.

She went on to explain that, regardless of who is in the White House, she will continue to support women's causes.

"I'm very, very committed to women's issues in terms of I do a lot of fundraising for U.N. Women and I do a lot of traveling for them," the Oscar-winning actress said. "I also do an enormous amount of fundraising for breast and ovarian cancer, because that's something that's affected my family deeply. So they're my issues that I'm very attached to."

Her comments sparked outrage, and the mother-of-two was forced to clarify her remarks on Friday, adding. "I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy, and the American constitution...," she told Access Hollywood. "It's that simple."

