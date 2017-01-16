Michael Jackson TV biopic

37392
A top Michael Jackson tribute performer has landed the lead in a new TV biopic about the late King of Pop.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland will be based on the 2014 book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, written by his bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

The movie, told from the security officials' point of view, will feature Jackson impersonator Navi as the tragic superstar, in what will mark his acting debut. The Walking Dead actor Chad L. Coleman will portray Whitfield in the film for U.S. network Lifetime, while Dianne Houston will direct from a script by Elizabeth Hunter.

Production on the project is set to begin in Los Angeles next month (Feb17).

The biopic news emerges hours after bosses at U.K. network Sky Arts decided to cancel a planned episode of TV comedy Urban Myths, which featured white actor Joseph Fiennes as Jackson.

The episode chronicled an imagined road trip Jackson took with Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York, but when the show's trailer debuted earlier this week (beg09Jan17), the singer's daughter, Paris Jackson, took to Twitter to blast the project, insisting it was an insult to her father's memory.

Her cousins Taj and T.J. also complained about the show, prompting Sky Arts officials to pull plans to broadcast the episode in question on Friday (13Jan17).

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Paris told fans, "I'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know (sic)."

