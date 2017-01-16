Kate Mara to wed

Photo: All rights reserved. Jamie Bell and Kate Mara

Actors Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are engaged.

The pair met on the set of the widely-panned Fantastic Four remake and went public with its romance in May, 2015, when Kate and Jamie were spotted holding hands at a Met Gala afterparty in New York City.

British actor Jamie has since proposed to Kate - and she said yes, her representative confirms to E! News.

The news emerges days after the former House of Cards actress was spotted out and about in the Big Apple with a sparkler on her left ring finger. She was also sporting the new piece of jewelry in a photo she posted on Twitter last weekend (07-08Jan17).

Kate recently opened up about the relationship for the first time during an appearance on talk show Conan in November, when she revealed Jamie had learned all about American football to impress his girlfriend, who is the great-granddaughter of New York Giants founder Tim Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers initiator Art Rooney, Sr.

"Somehow I end up dating a lot of Englishmen... They like soccer, not football," Kate grinned. "My boyfriend right now, my boyfriend Jamie, is amazing and he surprised me one day; when we first started dating, he spent a night where all he did was watch all the previous season of the Giants - every game. So the next time we watched a game together he knew everything about it, which was amazing. He did his homework."

Mara, 33, previously dated another Brit, fellow actor Max Minghella, on and off for four years before calling time on their romance in 2014.

The marriage will be Kate's first, and Jamie's second - the 30-year-old split from Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, the mother of his three-year-old son, in 2014 after less than two years of marriage.