Lineup set for Rock the Lake

The Rock the Lake festival has announced its lineup for this summer's second annual event in Kelowna.

The musical lineup for Friday, Aug. 11 is:

5 p.m. – gates open

6-7 p.m. – Toronto

7:15 -8:15 p.m. – Platinum Blonde

8:30-10 p.m. – April Wine

Saturday, Aug. 12

2:30 p.m. – gates open

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Doug and the Slugs

5-6:15 p.m. – Sass Jordan

6:40-8 p.m. – Rik Emmett

8:30-10 p.m. – Kim Mitchell

Sunday, Aug. 13

2:30 p.m. – gates open

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Carole Pope

5-6:15 p.m. – Helix

6:40-8 p.m. – Chilliwack

8:30-10 p.m. – Honeymoon Suite

Single day passes go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Only 300 tickets per day will be available for purchase. Less than 50 full-event passes remain.

Tickets are available at www.selectyourtickets.com or charge by phone at 250-762-5050, and at the Prospera Place box office.

Full-event passes are $143 including GST, single-day passes are $54.50, and VIP passes are $443 (all prices plus service charges).