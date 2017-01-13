Lineup set for Rock the Lake

Photo: Contributed
The Rock the Lake festival has announced its lineup for this summer's second annual event in Kelowna.
The musical lineup for Friday, Aug. 11 is:
- 5 p.m. – gates open
- 6-7 p.m. – Toronto
- 7:15 -8:15 p.m. – Platinum Blonde
- 8:30-10 p.m. – April Wine
Saturday, Aug. 12
- 2:30 p.m. – gates open
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Doug and the Slugs
- 5-6:15 p.m. – Sass Jordan
- 6:40-8 p.m. – Rik Emmett
- 8:30-10 p.m. – Kim Mitchell
Sunday, Aug. 13
- 2:30 p.m. – gates open
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Carole Pope
- 5-6:15 p.m. – Helix
- 6:40-8 p.m. – Chilliwack
- 8:30-10 p.m. – Honeymoon Suite
Single day passes go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Only 300 tickets per day will be available for purchase. Less than 50 full-event passes remain.
Tickets are available at www.selectyourtickets.com or charge by phone at 250-762-5050, and at the Prospera Place box office.
Full-event passes are $143 including GST, single-day passes are $54.50, and VIP passes are $443 (all prices plus service charges).