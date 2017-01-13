37392
Selena Gomez strips down

Selena Gomez is amping up her sex appeal for 2017 after stripping down to a thong for a cheeky shot posted on social media.

The Come and Get It hitmaker didn't leave much to the imagination as she posed for pictures for famed snapper Mert Alas, who took to Instagram on Wednesday night (11Jan17) to give fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of the shoot.

In the sultry photo, Selena wears a nude-colored lace thong and holds a white towel up to her chest as she gazes over her shoulder into a lighted vanity mirror, showing off her almost-bare derriere.

Alas' reflection can be seen in the mirror as he takes the photo on his cell phone.

He captioned the snap, "Beauty and the Beast".

Selena, 24, only recently returned to the public eye and social media after taking a hiatus at the end of 2016 to focus on her battle with lupus.

The sexy photo was uploaded hours after images of Selena holding hands and kissing R&B star The Weeknd emerged online.

The singers sparked rumors of a new romance as they enjoyed an intimate dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday (10Jan17), before reportedly heading back to Selena's home.

"They were there for three hours, just the two of them," a source told E! News. "They came out and were so happy. They were hugging and kissing. His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing, so incredibly happy and in love."

Selena previously dated The Weeknd's fellow Canadian Justin Bieber on-and-off from 2010 to 2013, while the Starboy singer split from model Bella Hadid in November.

